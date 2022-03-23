PASCO, Wash. -
Around 1 p.m. on March 23, firefighters responded to a building near Road 56 and Sylvester Street.
According to Ben Shearer, PIO, flames were visible by the time the first unit arrived. They had attempted to get inside but found the building was too hot. Teams used a defensive fire operation.
The wood structure had burned down last summer. It's been empty ever since and was never repaired.
"We watched the flames jump from one end of the building to the other end of this building because it was all open inside," said Shearer.
Firefighters responded quickly and were able to consider the fire contained by 1:30 p.m. All occupants had been reportedly out of the building.
Shearer was live on the scene:
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
