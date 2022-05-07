Pasco landfill getting a clean-up

Pasco, Wash. - The Washington Department of Ecology is helping the Tri-Cities environment one clean-up at a time, starting with the Pasco landfill.
More than 35,000 drums of hazardous waste including solvent, paint sludges, cleaners and more are being cleaned in Zone A of the Pasco landfill. The drums are under a temporary structure to make sure no harmful emissions go into the community. The waste will then be separated and properly disposed in either Grand View, Idaho or Arlington, Oregon.
The Pasco landfill opened in 1958 and then closed in 2001. Reports show that waste was being burned in trenches until 1971. The national ecology efforts voted Pasco as a spot that needs clean-up. Therefore, industrial waste is now being cleaned up since the Pasco landfill is no longer considered a safe disposal facility.
The department of ecology tells us not only is this clean up going to better the environment but it is bolstering the Tri-Cities' economy since all local companies and local workers are being used as part of the project.
"10 million dollars has been directly put into the local economy," said Erika Beresovoy, a Public Outreach Specialist with the Washington Department of Ecology
The department of ecology assures the waste will not emit into the environment nor contaminate groundwater plume in Tri-Cities.
Zone B will become a separate site. The clean-up is set to be done in June.
