Pasco landfill getting a clean-up

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&