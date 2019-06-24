Pasco Named Finalist in All-America City Competition

PASCO - For the second year in a row, Pasco was named a finalist in the All-America City award by the National Civic League.
The prestigious award is given to ten communities throughout the country every year. It recognizes them for creating innovative, inclusive and effective ways to addressing local challenges specific to their areas.
This weekend, representatives of 20 finalists gathered in Denver to compete.
City manager Dave Zabell says he thinks Pasco's success comes from its ability to make the most of their limited resources.
2019's theme was "creating healthy communities through inclusive civic engagement."
The National Civic League said this year, they are looking at inclusive decision-making efforts to create healthy communities for all, and particularly for populations currently experiencing poorer health outcomes.
Zabell says Pasco's Hot Spotters program is one reason the city earned a spot as a finalist.
"It's impetus was recognizing that we had folks in the community that were using an inordinate amount of emergency services," Zabell said.
Hot Spotters works with Pasco Fire Department, Pasco Police, Consistent Care and Lourdes Health to identify and help people who often over use emergency services due to mental health or substance abuse issues.
Zabell said Tri Cities Community Health's diabetes prevention program is another reason for Pasco's success.
He also added that Pasco School District and Columbia Basin College's collaboration to create a food pantry for students and their families struggling with food costs was also recognized.