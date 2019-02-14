PASCO, WA- Blue Mountain Heart To Heart non-profit needle exchange program is being asked to move out of the building leased to them by the Franklin County Commissioners. They share the building with Benton-Franklin Health District.
The program has reversed more than 100 overdoses since it began in May and has served 350 people in the Tri-Cities. In January alone they collected over 18,000 needles.
On Tuesday the Franklin County Commissioners decided to stop allowing them to lease to the new needle exchange program. They told us that commissioner Brad Peck changed his mind about wanting to lease to the program.
This came after some people raised their concerns about the needle exchange program running right next to the WSU Extension Office.
The Franklin County Commissioners Office told us today that the needle exchange program was very good about policing the area, there were never any needles or items found near the building area. They also said that the operating hours on Friday for four hours never conflicted with the services that Benton-Franklin Health District or the WSU Extension Office provides.
The Executive Director of Blue Mountain Heart to Heart, Everett Maroon, said, "our work will continue regardless, I just wish we had a fairer conversation with the public about why syringe exchange and how does it work."
He plans to look for buildings to relocate to as well as continue to operate before they are required to be out of the building.
Franklin County Commissioners Office told us that they gave them a 30 day notice.
The non-profit operates syringe exchanges to prevent the spread of H-I-V, Hepatitis C and to prevent drug overdoses. They are federally funded and have 27 other locations throughout Washington.