Pasco Parks and Recreation Puts on Winterfest 2020

PASCO, WA-
Pasco parks and recreation is putting on Winterfest 2020, which kicks off December 5th with a virtual tree lighting.
There are also several DIY activities available through Pasco Parks and Rec. They will have Christmas ornaments and holiday slime kits as well as a scavenger hunt for big candy canes and a kids coloring contest.
There will also be a drive-thru holiday-themed event on December ninth.
City of Pasco Recreation Services Manager Brent Kubalek says they want to help give people fun things to do that help them stay engaged in the community.
"It's completely different from past years because of all the regulations and guidelines of course. So we just did a brainstorm of what can we do under current regulations and guidelines to be able to put something out there for people to enjoy this holiday season for Winterfest," said Kubalek.
There is still time to sign up to do those crafts, and you can learn more about Winterfest 2020 on the Pasco parks and Recreation website and Facebook page.