PASCO, Wash.-
The Pasco Police Department is investigating a three car hit-and-run from Saturday morning.
The police department shared on social media picture of two cars off 9th and Pearl in Pasco.
Police are saying there's no serious or major injuries caused by the accident.
However, PPD is looking for the driver of a white and silver Hondas. One of which, left their bumper in the middle of the road.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Pasco Police.
