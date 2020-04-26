Pasco police investigate vehicle fire as arson

PASCO,WA-Pasco Police are searching for a person involved in a vehicle fire. It happened on the 400 block of South 23rd Avenue in Pasco, at around 5 in the morning on Sunday. In video that PPD obtained, you can see person approach the car and stick their head inside just as the car bursts into flames. They determined that the 2010 Chrysler Sebring had been reported stolen a few hours earlier in Richland. Police are still searching for the suspect. 

