Pasco police investigate vehicle fire as arson

PASCO,WA-Pasco Police are searching for a person involved in a vehicle fire. It happened on the 400 block of South 23rd Avenue in Pasco, at around 5 in the morning on Sunday. In video that PPD obtained, you can see person approach the car and stick their head inside just as the car bursts into flames. They determined that the 2010 Chrysler Sebring had been reported stolen a few hours earlier in Richland. Police are still searching for the suspect.
Recommended for you
NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.