According to a recent study by Childrens Alliance, 59% of Washington's youth has dealt with or is dealing with anxiety and/or depression.
The start of the school year can be a troubling time for students of all ages. Dr. Yolanda Evans, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine, says that this season is a key time for parents to hone in on their children's mental health.
“If you're worried, speak up and let them know you're worried and then help them get support” said Dr. Yolanda Evans, associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine.
Some main things to say to your students when talking about mental health:
- Recognizing challenges
- No judgement
- Open ended questions
Through Hazel Health Tele-Therapy, Pasco School District provides mental health services for its students of all ages. This service is also available on school breaks as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.