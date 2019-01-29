Good Morning,
Patchy morning fog with areas of low clouds from the Tri-Cities into the Blues. While the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys will likely see a mix of sun and clouds today with slightly warmer afternoon temperatures. Morning temps in the 20s, mid to upper 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 30s-low 40s.
High pressure will continue to provide us with dry weather with areas of low clouds and patchy fog through Thursday. A frontal systems will bring rain to the area Friday. Saturday looks mainly dry during the day, but a weak disturbance could bring us a few showers overnight. The next system moves through northeast OR and southeast WA with rain at times mainly over the eastern half of the viewing area. Temperatures this weekend in the low-mid 40s. Dry Monday with highs in the low 40s.
Monty