Today... Partly sunny with patchy freezing fog, locally dense in the Kittitas Valley, this morning. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid-upper 40s by midday and afternoon highs in the low-upper 50s.
This Week... A ridge of high pressure over the region will flatten out a bit as a weak upper-level disturbance moves across the Pacific Northwest. This disturbance will bring scattered rain/snow showers to the north Cascades today. The main impact east of the Cascades will be breezy winds developing by midday in the Kittitas Valley with Gusts 30-35 mph until 8-9pm. The Columbia Basin into the foothills will also have breezy afternoon-evening winds with gusts 20-25 mph. High pressure will dominate our weather pattern all week with dry weather, seasonable temperatures and patchy late night-early morning fog. Highs in the mid 40s-low 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
Weekend... The ridge hangs on strong over the weekend with mostly sunny skies after patchy morning fog. Highs near 50 and lows in the 20s-30s.