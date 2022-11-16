YAKIMA, Wash.-
Perry Technical Institute has completed its Auditorium Renovation Project and will host an unveiling ceremony on Wednesday, November, 16, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
According to a Perry Tech press release, the auditorium, originally built in 1939, has been completely renovated and now includes a student center, learning resource center, a career services department, a student food bank, and a student store.
"With a place for students to congregate and study along with a room for employers to come on campus and conduct interviews, this renovation will help us take the next step in the right direction for programmatic growth," said Christine Cote, President, Perry Technical.
