TRI-CITIES, WA - November is Adopt a Senior Month. Ash is a 10-year-old senior dog looking for his Hallmark "happy ending."
Ash is an easygoing black lab with a lot of life and love to give to his future family.
In true lab form, Ash loves water and tennis balls. He enjoys his daily walks, and he never pulls on the leash. He's very loyal and will bark if a stranger is near, but he will relax once his humans approve of visitors. He gets along with other dogs and children, but not cats.
Ash needs a family that will allow him to live out the rest of his days with love and warmth. He is neutered, micro-chipped, and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
His adoption fee is $200. To learn more about adopting Ash, send an email to dogsadopt@popptricities.org.