Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight low temperatures in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Strong gusty winds will develop tonight in the Kittitas Valley 15-20 mph and gust up to 30 mph. The next system arrives from the Pacific and will bring light rain/snow mix to the Cascades Wednesday with a light accumulation of snow 1-3". The lower elevations will remain dry due to rain shadowing; however, it will be mostly sunny and very windy at times 15-25 mph and gusts 30 mph. Sunny with cooler temperatures in the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday.
Pleasant Tuesday Night...Windy Wednesday
