Police arrest man on 1st degree arson charges

KENNEWICK,WA-Kennewick police arrested Sean Delvaux on 1st degree arson charges Saturday. At around 11:30 Saturday morning, police and fire fighters responded to a residential structure fire on the 1100 block of W. Kennewick Ave. It was determined that all residents either escaped or were not home at the time. A witnesses told police that they had seen Delvaux pouring gasoline around the outside of the residence and then using a lighter to ignite the fire. He was later arrested in the area of the 22 S. Carmichael Dr and was booked into Benton County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you