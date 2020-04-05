Police investigating Walla Walla shooting

WALLA WALLA, WA-Early Saturday morning, police officers responded to a shooting in Walla Walla. The shooting happened inside a residence on the 1700 block of Walla Walla Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman on the ground with a gunshot wound in her lower back. Police arrested 29-year-old Jordan L. Guerra for 1st degree assault, the victim is his estranged girlfriend. The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries, this is an active and ongoing investigation.

