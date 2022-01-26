WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sources have confirmed that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire from his duties at the end of the current term. Breyer served over 27 years on the court and is currently the oldest standing judge at age 83. He had been appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1994.
Allowing Breyer to make the announcement on his own terms, no further details have been released from the White House. President Biden also declined to comment while Breyer approaches the choice.
The court currently sits at a 6-3 conservative and liberal split, although Breyer does not believe Justices can be accurately labeled by such terms. Breyer’s retirement brings the first Supreme Court opening of Biden’s presidency.
Several of our legislators have already commented on the announcement.
Among several others, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) used the opportunity to call on a campaign promise Biden made early on the trail.
“In the wake of Justice Breyer’s retirement, I want to voice my support for President Biden in his pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court,” said Murray. “The Court should reflect the diversity of our country, and it is unacceptable that we have never in our nation’s history had a Black woman sit on the Supreme Court of the United States– I want to change that.”
Murray also commented that there are many great options available, and she trusts President Biden to choose one that will “uphold all Americans’ rights and liberties– including protecting voting rights and reproductive rights.”
Senator Cantwell has yet to make a statement.
Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) stated that the resignation comes at a critical time in the Supreme Court. He claims the sitting Supreme Court has overturned decades of precedent “for no reason.”
Wyden is also calling on Biden to nominate someone who will protect American rights.
This is a developing story. We will update as we know more.