WASHINGTON, D.C., —
A new draft opinion suggests the possibility of the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the case that set constitutional precedent for women’s rights to abortion access. Regional legislators have already responded to the opinion.
Governor Jay Inslee tweeted about the finding.
NOT HERE, NOT IN OUR LIFETIME. Washington is and will remain pro-choice. And we will not slow down in the fight to ensure safe, affordable access to every person who needs it. https://t.co/YU0QpZ5CpP— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 3, 2022
“NOT HERE, NOT IN OUR LIFETIME,” said Inslee’s tweet. “Washington is and will remain pro-choice. And we will not slow down in the fight to ensure safe, affordable access to every person who needs it.”
“In a matter of days or weeks, the horrifying reality is that we could live in a country without Roe,” said Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.). “If this is true, women will be forced to remain pregnant no matter their personal circumstances.
Extreme politicians will control patients’ most personal decisions…
It’s time for every single person—in every single state—to realize this impacts you, your choices, your rights. It’s not happening to someone else, in some other state—it’s happening everywhere, and the highest court in the land is preparing to rip away your rights at this very moment. We need to fight back with everything we’ve got right now. The right to abortion is on the line, and I’ll never stop fighting to protect it.”
“Women’s lives and their health care are not political footballs,” said Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.). “The right to privacy exists within our Constitution and must be defended. If the reporting about the draft opinion is true, America is on the path to returning to a dangerous time. The State of Washington has codified these rights. We must now do that for the rest of the country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.