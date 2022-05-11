WASHINGTON, D.C. —
The Senate attempted and failed to protect abortion access through federal law on May 11, falling short in the vote following Republican filibustering. Regional legislators were in attendance and have reacted to the results.
“Last week, the country learned the Supreme Court is preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, end the constitutional right to abortion, and make this the first generation of women in this country to have fewer rights than their mothers,” said Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.). “Think about that for a second. My daughter, my granddaughters, will have fewer rights than I did. I truly never thought I’d say that—and it breaks my heart.”
On the Senate floor, she stressed medical decision over personal opinion.
“I am very fearful, but I am also determined and I know that people across the country do not want to go back,” Murray continued. “They do not want politicians planning their families for them. They do not want politicians forcing people to stay pregnant. They do not want this to be the first generation of women with fewer rights than their mothers.”
Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) also voted to codify Roe v. Wade.
“In a free society, everyone ought to have control over their own bodies…” said Wyden. “Today’s vote was a gut punch to anyone who believes in liberty, privacy and equal rights, but now the American people know on which side every Senator stands.”
Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said 70% of Americans believe women’s health care decisions should be left to individuals and their doctors.
“What are you thinking when you are advocating for a return to pre-Roe? What, exactly, do you think is going to happen in the United States of America?” said Cantwell. “I can tell you: You’re going to leave women without the ability to control their own bodies, without the ability for them and their doctor to make decisions.”
Following the vote, Murray released a response plan, saying the fight will continue on the state level across the country. She also said companies that claim to value women will be asked to extend the insurance coverage and benefits of their employees. Legislators will continue pushing for federal protection, according to Murray.
