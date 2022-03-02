Following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, several regional legislators have commented.
Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) agreed with much of the sentiment while pushing for more action from legislators. She claimed Congress plays an important role in supporting Ukrainian people and urged bipartisan prioritization.
Murray also expressed support for decreasing costs for families across various sectors. She pushed that higher tax rates for the wealthy would make basic necessities more affordable for working people.
“The corporations and very wealthiest Americans got even richer during the pandemic– while people who do their own grocery shopping and pump their own gas are finding their money isn’t going as far as it did before,” said Murray.
Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA) also expressed similar concerns for American families, but from a different angle.
“Americans right now are struggling to pay to heat their homes, put gas in their tanks, or put food on their tables,” Newhouse said. “Bragging about investments in new, untested technologies is just out of touch!”
Newhouse was referring to environmental focuses from the State of the Union, which he did not support. However, Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) encouraged support for the clean energy tax package.
“This is our last chance to prevent the most catastrophic effects of the climate crisis, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has provided a stark reminder this week of the urgent need to free ourselves from the need for oil and gas from despots,” said Wyden. “Enacting our package of clean energy tax incentives, which would lower emissions by the power sector by more than 70 percent, is essential for the climate, family budgets, and global security.”
"I had hoped the President would make restoring U.S. energy dominance his top priority last night," commented representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA). "American energy dominance is how we crush Putin's war chest, stand by Ukraine and our allies, and create jobs here at home."
Representative Kim Schrier, M.D. (D-WA), attended the address in person. She felt the President addressed the needs of those she serves.
"Communities throughout my district are seeing increased crime, so I was particularly happy to hear President Biden's plan to more than double the funding for local law enforcement hiring and training."
This was the President's first State of the Union address.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.