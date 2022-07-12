Senators introduce new bill to protect right to travel for abortion care

Washington, D.C. -
Democratic Senators introduced a bill to the Senate floor today that would protect individuals traveling out of state abortion care.
The bill comes after legislation in Missouri, where abortion was banned after Roe v. Wade was overruled, and would prevent people seeking abortion care from traveling out of state to receive it.
“Republicans have ripped away every woman’s right to decide whether or not to keep a pregnancy, and now some Republican lawmakers want to hold women captive in their own states by punishing them for exercising their constitutional right to travel within our country to get the care they need,” said Senator Murray.
According to a press release, the bill would also protect health care providers in pro-choice states from prosecution and lawsuits for serving individuals traveling from other states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.