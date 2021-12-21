WA Cares program delayed amid concerns

OLYMPIA, WA — The Washington Cares payroll tax has been officially delayed by Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington state legislative leaders in order to address the long-term concerns associated with the program. The Employment Security Department, therefore, will not collect premiums from the program until April. Employers will not be penalized by this.
The WA Cares program was approved in 2019 to be a social insurance program that helps people pay for their care and livelihood during sickness or old age. This was to be paid for through a 0.58% worker payroll deduction, originally meant to start on Jan. 1, 2022.
Eligible beneficiaries could begin in 2025 to claim up to $36,500 in funds for respite, assisted living, meal delivery and/or other services.
One concern regarding the program comes from people who will pay into the program without reaping benefits, including those who work in-state but live in another state, military families, those close to retirement and others. This concern is meant to be addressed in legislation in January.
The pause on the program should improve the program’s service for veterans, nonresidents, near retirees, military spouses, etc. Some current representatives are focused on a choice to opt-out of the program and maintain private policies, and cater towards those that will not receive benefits.
Other current representatives are hoping to repeal the program, but are willing to compromise with restructuring or certain changes.
There are several steps left in the process and multiple details to iron out before WA Cares could be implemented. Voters will likely see Initiative 1436 on the ballot in the fall.