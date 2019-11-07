Patchy freezing fog this morning, locally dense along the Columbia River, with icy spots on bridges and overpasses. Mostly sunny and hazy today with high clouds at times today. Morning temperatures in the mid-upper 20s, mid-upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 50s.
Air Stagnation Advisory until Noon Friday
- Poor Air Quality
- Carpool
- Combine Errands
- No Outdoor Burning
- Limit Use of Fireplaces/Woodstoves
High pressure and a strong inversion will continue to dominate our weather through midday Saturday. A weak front will move through the ridge late Saturday with increasing wind that should provide enough mixing to help with the air quality. Another weak disturbance slides the eastern side of the ridge Sunday with a few clouds, highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Cooler and dry next Monday with highs near 50.
A little stronger system arrives late Tuesday-Wednesday morning with a chance for a few mountain showers and cooler temperatures, highs in the mid 40s-near 50 and lows in the 20s-30s. The long range models are now hinting at a much stronger front next Friday with a good chance of rain.