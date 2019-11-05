Hazy sunshine, light winds and poor air quality today. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, warming to near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s.
The Pacific Northwest continues to be under the influence of an upper level ridge and a strong inversion. This is producing a stagnant air mass and trapping pollutants near the ground.
Air Stagnation Advisory until Wednesday 4 PM
- Poor Air Quality
- Car Pool
- Combine Errands
- No Outdoor Burning
- Limit Use of Fireplaces/Woodstoves
A couple of weak disturbances will sneak through the ridge producing varying amounts of clouds and cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday. The ridge will strengthen this weekend with more stagnant air and dry weather through early next week. There is a good possibility that the above advisory will need to be extended.