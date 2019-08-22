PASCO, WA - A brand new Stevens Middle School in Pasco is expected to open in January of 2021. It's replacing one of the oldest schools in the district.
Thursday, Pasco school officials broke ground on what will be the new school. In attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony was a student who started back when Stevens first opened in 1962.
Michael Madison still has his 9th grade school yearbook. It's the year Michael became the first class president of Stevens Middle School.
"There's our principal, Mr. Green," said Michael Madison. "There's me, yes I look like a dork."
57 years later, Michael is back at the school that held some of his most treasured memories.
"The kids that I went to school with, and then I taught their kids. It's weird," said Madison.
The school has served generations of students. With its new campus, it'll serve generations to come.
"When they changed it back to middle school, I was the first 6th grade group to come through as a middle school," said Stevens Middle School teacher, Eric Whitemarsh.
The new school will be 106,000 square feet, have 44 classrooms, fields for soccer, football, baseball, softball and a running track. Plus, equipment for learning that a young Michael Madison could ever dream of.
"We can continue to improve the minds of kids," said Madison. "We've got a lot of them that need the help."
Stevens Middle School is the fourth school to be constructed with funds from the nearly 100 million dollar bond package- approved in 2017. The school is expected to open January of 2021.