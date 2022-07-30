PASCO Wash. -
Pasco Fire Department crews were dispatched to a residential fire at 918 S. Fifth Ave. Saturday morning around 6:50 a.m.
The home had been vacant for months and the cause of the fire is still unknown.
When crews arrived on scene the house and shed was engulfed in flames and threatening the next door home.
The neighboring house (920 S. Fifth Ave.) was occupied by a family, who evacuated before the attic caught on fire. Fire Crews prioritized this home as it was the only home occupied. Crews worked to save furniture before tearing part of the ceiling in order to put out flames in the attic.
All power was disconnected from 5th Ave. to 6th Ave. and B St. to C St. to stop further damage.
Franklin County 3, Kennewick, Richland, and Benton County 1 all assisted Pasco Fire crews.
Ben Shearer, PFD Public Information Officer says "The crews that are coming down here to start their day with a structure fire it is already going to put them behind."
Shearer says "They're going to spend the rest of the day making sure that they're water rehabbed and ready to go out here at Water Follies weekend that is Tri-Cities with 100 plus degrees."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.