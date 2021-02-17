KENNEWICK, WA - Are you feeling anxious? Sad? Maybe even depressed or panicked? A year into the pandemic now it's important to know that you are not alone. That's why a brand new campaign is being launched to help with people's mental health. It's called Practice the Pause.
The campaign is spearheaded by the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health. Experts say it is normal to be struggling to cope. People are exhausted, burned out and COVID-19 survivors have their own added struggles.
"This could be new instances of anxiety, depression, post traumatic stress disorder, and then there is a new diagnosis that is identified as post-covid psychosis," said Keri Waterland with the Washington State Healthcare Authority.
The Practice the Pause campaign website has resources and information to help every generation as we are all impacted in some way by this pandemic. Community resources, especially in rural areas, are stretched thin so this campaign is giving everyone who wants them the tools they need to keep people mentally healthy, as well.