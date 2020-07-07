TRI-CITIES, WA - With the coronavirus impacting industries including restaurant, travel, retail and more, a significant decline in economic activity means a recession could be on the horizon.
Even though it’s unsettling to think about potential long-term effects on the economy, there are steps you can take right now to prepare your finances. Listen as Andy Stirling, Senior Vice President of Central Washington for Numerica Credit Union, shares his advice to get ready for a possible recession.
Stirling suggests:
- If you don’t have a budget yet, make one now - figure out your income, review your bills, and look for places you could save.
- Get an emergency fund - start with $1,000 in a savings account.
- Take care of your credit - remember skipping payments, making late payments, or maxing out balances have long-term effects.
- Don’t wait if you know you’re feeling the pinch - don't ignore financial stress. The sooner you talk about it, the more likely you are to find a solution.
If you’re currently out of work because of COVID-19, Stirling says now is the time to make necessary financial changes to set you up for a brighter future.
Check with your financial institution to see what else you can do today.