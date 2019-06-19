Project Stand Up allows people to report drug crimes through text

ELLENSBURG , WA - With just a simple text you can help police stop drug crimes. Project Stand Up is a nationwide text platform for people to give anonymous drug tips.
The Ellensburg Police Department is being used as a pilot market before its used across the state.
"We're encouraging people if you know something, text something," said David Bean, Founder of project.
The idea behind Project Stand Up is to give people in the community an opportunity to anonymously text a report of drug activity.
"This is one many tools we have, this is a texting platform and the younger generations are more into picking up a cell phone and sending a text then they are to pick up their phones and call to send in a report," said Chief Ken Wade with the Ellensburg Police Department.
How do you use it?
All you have to do is text 82257, with your tip. They handle everything else.
"When you text that, it's not coming to us it's going to the stand up project. Who will strip the sender information and then send it to us. So at no point will we ever receive your contact information," said Chief Wade.
The goal of the program is for people to be able to use it anywhere in the United States.
When you send in your tip, the closest law enforcement office will get it.
"Our non-profit will forward the tip to them until we get the whole state wired for. Eventually where ever the tips come from will automatically go to that community," said Bean.
This line is for drug crime tips only, if you have an emergency call 9-1-1.
To report drug crimes to Project Stand Up text 82257.