PROSSER, Wash.- The Prosser Thrive Coalition is one of eleven drug and alcohol abuse prevention programs in the state to receive a grant from the Washington State Department of Health.
Prosser Thrive Coalition Executive Director Brittany Aguilar says that the program works with many sectors of the community focusing on youth drug and alcohol use prevention and mental health promotion.
Thrive also has youth coalitions in both their middle and high school. The coalition's are A.S.B sanctioned clubs that offer student's to get involved with the program and to engage with their community.
The program is working on a positive community norms campaign that is set to normalize the fact that students are making healthy decisions.
According to a Washington State Youth survey, 89-percent of Prosser teens believe that it's risky to use marijuana.
Prosser Chief of Police Jay King says he is looking forward to getting more involved with the youth and school's.
"By partnering with Thrive and partnering with the school's, we can keep our children safe and keep them of drugs and alcohol," Chief King says.
To learn more about the Prosser Thrive Coalition, their mission and their youth coalition's go to prosserthrive.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.