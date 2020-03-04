KENNEWICK, WA - Dirty recyclables are hurting recycling programs across the nation. China stopped accepting recyclable imports from the United States, because of the dirtiness.
For years, the United States has sent our recycling to China. Last year, China restricted imports of certain recyclables, including mixed paper and most plastics.
Waste-management companies across the country said there is no longer a market for their recycling. It left people with only two choices: pay much higher rates to continue their recycling program or end it and just throw it all away.
Everything recycled with Waste Management from the Kennewick area goes to the Waste Management's smart center in Spokane. A Waste Management official said, the materials collected go through several hands.
"Human hands are pulling out the items that should not be in the recycling. And then that becomes trash. Because that is what it is. Because that is what it is, garbage to begin with. It's not a recyclable product," Chittam said.
Waste Management has been selling recyclables to its customers here in the United States.
"We have domestic markets for them and we are trying to find more. We do not allow them to leave North America, just because we want to keep a chain of command on this. We want to know where they are at -- a chain of possession rather -- now that they aren't going to end up in a bad place," Chittam said.
He said Waste Management has made huge investments to keep and preserve a healthy recycling industry.
"Because the recycling industry worldwide is in trouble, it's had a lot of problems going on, especially what you referred to there as China giving up and accepting a lot of recyclable materials," Chittam said.
"And that's why we ask people to be so careful when they sort even though we are sending that to our sorting facilities, where it gets another look," he said. "If we can clean that up, and the more we can clean that up, the more we can open up more markets and more people will be willing to accept clean healthy recyclable materials - so they can turn them into new products."
He said that is the whole goal: to take things that are old and recycle them and turn them into new products.
