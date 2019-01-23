RICHLAND, WA- There have been 10 car crashes on the intersection of Queensgate Dr. and Keene Rd. in Richland in the past three months. The City of Richland tells us this is due to people not paying attention and not fully understanding the new flashing yellow arrow lights.
The city is continuing their development of the intersection as part of a long-term plan. Some of the improvements include: signal modifications, a dedicated right turn lane for freeway traffic and flashing yellow arrows for people turning left from Keene onto Queensgate.
"I've looked at the data and the crash reports to see what's going on...is there things that we can change- and it does appear that some people maybe don't understand it," said John Deskins, traffic engineer for Richland. "Some people are maybe rushing when they don't need to."
This week crews will be out adding striping modifications to the intersection. One will be yellow going from the left hand turn lane on Keene where cars turn onto Queensgate. The other striping will be on the new medians further down on Queensgate.
These new developments in the area have come with some challenges, however.
Ethos Bakery and Cafe sits among the many businesses right next to the intersection. Co-owner Angela Kora says these changes have made it harder for customers to get to her cafe.
"We've really seen ever since the construction happened and the streets were closed and everything...our business dropped by at least 25-35 percent, if not more," Kora said.
All of the changes are intending to help traffic flow and make it safer for cars on the road.
Some advice from the City of Richland is if you are taking a left hand turn onto Queensgate, pull slightly into the intersection. Secondly, be sure you are making that turn if you are the first car in line and entering while the arrow is still in flashing mode. Lastly, Pulling into the intersection shortens the crossing distance and puts you in a good position to make a safe and controlled left-turn.