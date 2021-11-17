Cold and quiet tonight clouds moving in ahead of the next weather system temperatures tonight in the low to mid 30’s. Tomorrow afternoon the next system arrives bringing rain in the afternoon and a little snow mainly in the Cascades 1-3". Thursday night into Friday morning we may see a few snowflakes or rain/mix in the Yakima & Kittitas Valleys. Temperatures will remain chilly 40’s in the day and 20’s and 30’s at night. High pressure builds this weekend which can produce Valley & Basin fog.
Quiet Cold Weather Tonight...
