Tonight, looks to be pretty quiet with mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
Slight chance of scattered showers on Thursday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Rain will mostly be likely in the foothills of the Blues and over the Cascades. Breezy to gusty winds in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys, Foothills of the Blues and The Columbia River Gorge.
Friday looks to be mostly sunny, with a break between systems with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
Weekend: Saturday a chance of showers through the region 40-60% at this time. Sunday funday mostly sunny and a little warmer mid 60s for Yakima and upper 60s near 70 for Tri-Cities.
Cool windy and wet on Monday highs in the low 60s, warmer weather on the way Tuesday & Wednesday in the upper 60s and low 70s
