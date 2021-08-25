Cloudy, hazy and breezy tonight overnight lows in the mid 50’s for Yakima and low 60’s for the Tri-Cities. Stray scattered showers expected in the Cascades tonight. Tomorrow more smoke and haze through the region especially in the Yakima Valley. Gusty winds kick up in the afternoon which should clear out some of the smoke otherwise mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70’s and low to mid 80’s. Winds will be the strongest in the Columbia River Gorge 25-30 mph and in the Kittitas Valley 20-25 mph. More cool temperatures heading into the weekend upper 70’s to low 80’s. High pressure returns this weekend with a warming trend. Low-mid 80s Saturday and mid 80s-low 90s Sunday-Monday
Quiet Night...Smoky.. Hazy.. Breezy..
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.