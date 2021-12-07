Partly cloudy with locally dense morning fog in the foothills. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s.
High pressure will provide the region with quiet weather today. A fast-moving Pacific front will approach the coast later this evening with rain developing in western WA/OR. This system will bring snow tomorrow to the Cascades (4-8") and Blues (1-4"). The impact for us east of the Cascades will be gusty winds (30-40 mph) and a slight chance (10-20%) for a stray shower. Highs tomorrow will be in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
The active pattern will continue through Friday with fast moving disturbances moving across the Pacific Northwest. These systems will continue to produce accumulating mountain snow while most areas east of the Cascades will be rain shadowed with breezy to gusty winds at times. A strong system arrives this weekend with a chance for heavy mountain snow. The mountains need the snow desperately to get the snow pack up and the slopes open. Snowfall totals look impressive Wednesday through Sunday night - Cascades 1-2 ft (locally more) and Blues 10-18"!
This weekend the lowlands will see more gusty winds and a chance for rain. Depending on the timing we might see a little snow or mix during the night and early morning hours. The active pattern continues early next week with mountain snow, lowland rain and gusty winds. Models are also hinting at a slight possibility for a little light snow or mix Monday night.