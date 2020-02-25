Mostly sunny this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon and a very slight chance for a stray raindrop between 7-11pm. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 50s.
Increasing clouds today ahead of a weakening front that will slides across the Pacific Northwest. This front will produce a few mountain rain/snow showers, but the Columbia Basin and adjacent valleys should remain mainly dry with only a very slight chance for a stray raindrop between 7-11pm.
Ridging returns Thursday and Friday with daytime highs warming into the low 60s. Clear skies, light winds and a subsidence inversion could help produce some patchy early morning fog on Friday. Another front arrives Saturday with mountain snow, breezy/gusty winds and a slight chance for a few lowland rain showers. Highs in the mid-upper 50s and lows in the 30s. High pressure early next week with quiet weather and highs in the mid-upper 50s and lows in the 30s.
