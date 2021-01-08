TGIF! Off to a foggy start this morning, most of the fog will be clearing out this afternoon. If you are heading out on the roads this morning and tonight, drive slowly! Dense fog could bring visibilities down to a quarter of a mile or less.
Our next weather-maker already pushing into the Pacific Northwest. This system will bring more rain to the lower elevations and snow to the mountains. Temperatures today in the upper 30s-low 40s.
Today's Snowfall Forecast
- Cascade Passes: 2-6"
- East Slopes: 1-3"
- Kittitas Valley: 1" or Less
Dry weather returns this weekend. With partly cloudy conditions Saturday and Sunday. More sun breaks are expected!
Our next disturbance arrives Sunday night into next week with a chance for snow showers in the Cascades and a little rain/snow mix along the east slopes. Dry Monday with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the low-mid 30s.
More active weather is expected for the middle of next week.
Have a great weekend!