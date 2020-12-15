Light rain/snow mix this morning in the Yakima/Kittitas Valley and mainly cold rain elsewhere with areas of patchy fog. A little clearing by late morning with breezy (gusts 20 mph) winds developing this afternoon in the Columbia Basin. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-mid 30s, mid 30s-low 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.
A series of frontal and upper-level weather system will keep the region active this week with lowland rain and mountain snow every 36-48 hours. These systems will push a warmer and moist Pacific airmass into the region. This will result in a general warming trend and rising snow levels this week. Snow levels this morning around 1,500 ft. rising to 4-4,500 ft tomorrow and over 5-6,000 ft this weekend.
The next system arrives tomorrow afternoon/evening with a good chance for rain before exiting to our east by early Thursday morning. The pressure gradient tightens behind the front as a quick ridge builds into the region resulting in a windy (gusts 25-35 mph) and warmer day with highs near 50. Friday looks mainly dry with just a slight chance for a stray shower.
Breezy to windy conditions develop again late Saturday-Sunday with a much stronger system moving into the Pacific Northwest. Rain is possible for everyone on Sunday and with rising snow levels the Cascades could see heavy rain at times. This could potentially lead to flooding concerns for rivers, creeks and streams flowing out of the Cascades. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the 30s-40s. Mostly cloudy Monday and a slight chance for a stray shower and cooler with highs in the 40s.