We are under a Weather Authority Alert as a winter storm moves in tonight.
The first, of several, waves of moisture that will move across the region between tonight and Friday, will bring mountain snow, rain and a rain/snow mix.
The precipitation will start of as a snow or snow/freezing rain mix tonight in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and heavy snow in the Cascades/East Slopes.
The Columbia Basin-Foothills will see a rain/snow mix with pockets of freezing rain Thursday morning.
Warm air aloft will work it way to the surface transitioning most of the precipitation to just rain during the morning for the Columbia Basin and Foothills. However, the cold air will be more stubborn in the Upper Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley and East Slopes, their transition to rain may not occur until Thursday afternoon or evening.
The biggest impacts will most certainly be felt in the mountains from Ellensburg to Snoqualmie Pass (I-90) and Yakima to White Pass (Hwy-12) where heavy snow is expected through Friday morning, maybe longer for higher peaks, making travel difficult to impossible at times. Make sure to check pass reports!
- Snow: 10" to 3 ft
- Travel: Very Difficult/Impossible
- Check Pass Reports
- Carry Emergency Kit: Chain, Flashlight, Food/Water, Blankets, Warm Clothes/Boots
- Snow: 7-18" (Locally 24")
- Travel: Very Difficult
- Carry Emergency Kit
- Snow: 2-6"
- Ice: 0.1" or les
- Travel: Difficult
- Possible School Delays
- Snow: 1" or less
- Upper Valley: 1-3"
- Ice: Glaze (.01-.02")
- Travel: Challenging in Morning
- Possible School Delays
- Wintry Mix Early then changing to rain
- Ice: Trace
- Travel: Icy Spots early morning commute