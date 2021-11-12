Rain will begin to taper off tonight then cue the fog. Patchy fog will develop in the Basin & Valleys
tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Once the fog lifts, we will see some Sunshine with daytime highs in the mid to upper 50’s. Saturday night another front moves across the region bringing gusty winds (through Tuesday) and a chance of showers for the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys and Columbia Basin. High pressure, clearing skies and cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday with high temps in the 40’s and 50’s and lows in the 20’ and 30’s.
Here’s a look at rainfall totals so far...
City
Yesterday
Since Oct 1
This Year - Avg
Tri-Cities
.59" (Record)
1.82"
-2.14"
Yakima
.64" (Record)
2.02"
-.71"
Pendleton
.59"
1.87"
-3.57"
Walla Walla
.70"
2.93"
-6.54"