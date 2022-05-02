Cloudy and breezy showers drying up overnight and low temperatures in the 40s. Tomorrow and Wednesday sunny and warm thanks to high pressure temperatures climb into the low 70s Tuesday and mid to upper 70s Wednesday.
More active weather this week 2 more systems approach Thursday with scattered showers breezy winds and cooler temperatures dropping back into the 60s with lows in the 40s. Friday more rain and gusty winds 35-45 mph.
Saturday & Sunday should be dry and windy. Saturday winds 25-35 mph. Sunday funday nice with mostly sunny skies light winds and highs in the mid 60s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.