Happy Monday everyone! The return of the sunshine is here! All week long expect sunny skies and warmer temperatures.
Tonight expect breezy conditions east of the Cascades with lows dropping down into the upper 30s-40s.
We have a building ridge of high pressure over us and it will not budge much until this weekend. Our mornings will be mild and right about average for time of year with low 40s to start the day. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature mainly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the low 70s.
In short no big weather concerns all week and we will be rain-free until the weekend.
The pleasant spring weather will continue this week with no chance of rain until this weekend. Our warmest days this week will be Thursday and Friday with temperatures reaching near 80 degrees. Have a great week everyone!