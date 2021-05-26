Clouds move in tonight as a cold front moves in from the coast overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 50’s. Tomorrow we’ll see scattered showers beginning in Kittitas Valley & Yakima in the morning between 7 and 11 am. Scattered showers will then move from the Yakima Valley into the Columbia Basin in the early afternoon and the winds are back yet again 15-25 mph and gusts 30 to 35 mph expect blowing dust into Thursday night. Tomorrow's daytime high will range from the low to mid 70’s. The Memorial Day weekend forecast is looking really good dry and sunny and warming up each day and temperatures climbing into the 90’s.
Rain Gusty Winds And Blowing Dust On The Way Tomorrow
