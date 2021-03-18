Scattered showers and gusty winds for both Tri-Cities and Yakima tonight with overnight lows in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. Tomorrow lots of sunshine temps in the upper 50’s to low 60’s and gusty winds, unfortunately the wind will continue to blow through Saturday night. Winds 5-15 mph Friday and ramping up on Saturday 10-20 mph with gusts of 30 mph. Saturday is the official 1st day of spring and will bring more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.
Rain & Gusty Winds Tonight
