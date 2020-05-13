Good evening! Breezy winds will continue through tonight and into Thursday. We could see gusts around 20-25 mph, so if you have any loose objects outside you will want to secure those. Temperatures drop tonight to the upper 40s-mid 50s.
A upper level low that has been sitting off the coast will start to move onshore starting tonight, and will continue to send chances of rain showers into our Thursday. Highs in the mid 60s-low 70s.
High pressure will take over and give us with a brief break Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-mid 70s.
But our unsettled weather is not gone just yet, more showers and a possible t-storm return Saturday afternoon as another upper level low develops off the coast, highs in the low-upper 70s.