Happy Monday!
Expect partly cloudy skies for the start to your week. But, a low pressure system moving off the coast will increase our rain chances moving into tonight.
As this system pushes through, you can expect scattered rain showers and mountain snow showers over the Cascades and Blues. Todays highs the in low 50s.
By Tuesday night majority of Monday's system will push off east, but expect more rain to move in Wednesday and into Thursday. Lower elevation temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s in the mountains.
Have a great week!