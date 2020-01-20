Happy Monday everyone!
We can expect mostly cloudy skies for the start of our week. One thing to watch out for is patchy fog around the Columbia Basin and Yakima Valley early this morning. Daytime highs in the upper 30s.
Heading into tomorrow, an area of low pressure pushes a cold front into our region bringing us rain showers. Early tomorrow morning we can expect snow showers in the higher elevations, rain/snow mix in Yakima and Kittitas valleys and valley rain for the rest of us.
The mountains and adjacent valleys, will have snow accumulations around 1-3 inches. Along the Cascades, 3-8 inches of new snow can be expected.
Tuesday's wave will be the first in a series of systems we have pushing into our region throughout the week, so make sure to pack an umbrella!
Highs this week are warmer, sticking around in the mid-upper 40s with lows in the 30s. Not bad for late January!
Have a great week!