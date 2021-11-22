Cloudy cold and a chance of rain tonight. Low temperatures in the upper 20’s to low 30’s. Tomorrow starts off cloudy with a chance of showers before 10 AM gradually becoming sunny in the afternoon daytime highs in the ow 50’s. Clouds begin to move in Wednesday night with a slight chance of showers Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day.
Mountain passes could be tricky for travel over the next few days there is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for Snoqualmie Pass and for the Blue Mountains tonight with snow and ice accumulations possible.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PMPST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 to 10 inches.
* WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
*IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact traffic.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOONUNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected and a chance of freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch possible.
* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.