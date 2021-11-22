Cloudy cold and a chance of rain tonight. Low temperatures in the upper 20’s to low 30’s. Tomorrow starts off cloudy with a chance of showers before 10 AM gradually becoming sunny in the afternoon daytime highs in the ow 50’s. Clouds begin to move in Wednesday night with a slight chance of showers Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day. 

Mountain passes could be tricky for travel over the next few days there is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for Snoqualmie Pass and for the Blue Mountains tonight with snow and ice accumulations possible. 

 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PMPST TUESDAY... 

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 to 10 inches. 

WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. 

*IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact traffic. 

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOONUNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY... 

* WHAT...Snow expected and a chance of freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch possible. 

* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. 

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. 
 

Tags