Rain will be tapering off tonight giving us mostly cloudy skies and breezy wind 10-15 mph and overnight lows in the low to mid 40’s. Saturday there is a 30-50% of daytime showers and highs in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Saturday night mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. Sunday funday will be windy and wet picking up .10-.25” of rain. Winds will be a problem 10-15 mph and gusts of 30+ mph. The current weather pattern will continue into next week with a chance of rain each day through Thursday.
The good news we need the rain and the temperatures will remain in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. The Bad news is there is an increased risk of Flash Flooding and debris flows in creeks and streams in the Cascades and Blues in recently burned areas. Be very careful and alert for these types of situations in the mountains over the next few days.
Rainfall amounts through Monday evening should help with our drought condition across the region.
Rainfall Forecast... Tuesday 12 PM
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys .50-1.5”
-Columbia Basin: .50-.1"
- Foothills: .50-1.75"
- East Slopes: .50-1.75"
- Cascades and Blues: 1-3"