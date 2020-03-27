Happy Friday! Expect a cool and cloudy evening ahead. Temperatures dropping down into the upper 30s-low 40s tonight. We are still continuing to track stray rain and snow showers moving through the mountains.
Our active weather is going to continue to hang around this weekend and into next week. A northwesterly flow will send several weather systems into the Pacific Northwest keeping us unsettled through early next week. More pop-up showers are on the way for Saturday. Temperatures on the rise will mean snow will primarily be sticking to the mountains where some accumulation will be possible along the passes. We will see an increased chance for showers heading into the second half of the day.
The strongest system arriving Sunday-Monday with an increasing chance for showers and gusty winds (35-45 mph).
Shower chances decrease next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s-low 60s and lows in the 30s.